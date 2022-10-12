Mexico U-17 - China PR U-17

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup / Matchday 1
DY Patil Stadium / 12.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/mexico-u-17-1/teamcenter.shtml
Mexico U-17
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/china-pr-u-17/teamcenter.shtml
China PR U-17
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Spain U-17
00000
1
Colombia U-17
00000
1
Mexico U-17MEX
00000
1
China PR U-17CHN
00000
