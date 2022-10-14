New Zealand U-17 - Nigeria U-17

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup / Matchday 2
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium / 14.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-zealand-u-17-1/teamcenter.shtml
New Zealand U-17
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nigeria-u-17-2/teamcenter.shtml
Nigeria U-17
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

New Zealand U-17

Nigeria U-17

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Chile U-17
11003
2
Germany U-17
11003
3
Nigeria U-17
10010
4
New Zealand U-17
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Germany U-17
-
-
Chile U-17
14/10
Nigeria U-17
-
-
Chile U-17
17/10
New Zealand U-17
-
-
Germany U-17
17/10
Germany U-17
2
1
Nigeria U-17

Follow the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup live Football match between New Zealand U-17 and Nigeria U-17 with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:00 on 14 October 2022.

Catch the latest New Zealand U-17 and Nigeria U-17 news and find up to date FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.