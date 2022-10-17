Nigeria U-17 - Chile U-17

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup / Matchday 3
Kalinga Stadium / 17.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nigeria-u-17-2/teamcenter.shtml
Nigeria U-17
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chile-u-17-w/teamcenter.shtml
Chile U-17
Statistics

Recent matches

Nigeria U-17

Chile U-17

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Germany U-17
22006
2
Nigeria U-17
21013
3
Chile U-17
21013
4
New Zealand U-17
20020
Related matches

New Zealand U-17
-
-
Germany U-17
17/10
Germany U-17
6
0
Chile U-17
New Zealand U-17
0
4
Nigeria U-17
Germany U-17
2
1
Nigeria U-17

