Spain U-17 - Mexico U-17

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup / Matchday 2
DY Patil Stadium / 15.10.2022
Spain U-17
Not started
-
-
Mexico U-17
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Spain U-17 logo
Spain U-17
Mexico U-17 logo
Mexico U-17
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Spain U-17

Mexico U-17

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
China PR U-17CHN
11003
2
Spain U-17
11003
3
Mexico U-17MEX
10010
4
Colombia U-17
10010
Related matches

China PR U-17
-
-
Colombia U-17
15/10
Colombia U-17
-
-
Mexico U-17
18/10
China PR U-17
-
-
Spain U-17
18/10
Spain U-17
1
0
Colombia U-17

