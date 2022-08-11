Ghana U-20 - USA U-20

FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup / Matchday 1
Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto / 11.08.2022
Ghana U-20
Not started
-
-
USA U-20
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Japan U-20JPN
00000
1
Netherlands U-20NED
00000
1
Ghana U-20
00000
1
USA U-20
00000
Related matches

Japan U-20
-
-
Netherlands U-20
11/08
Japan U-20
-
-
Ghana U-20
14/08
USA U-20
-
-
Netherlands U-20
15/08
Netherlands U-20
-
-
Ghana U-20
18/08

Follow the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup live Football match between Ghana U-20 and USA U-20 with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 11 August 2022.

