Canada U-20 - Korea Republic U-20

FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup / Matchday 1
Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica / 12.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/canada-u-20/teamcenter.shtml
Canada U-20
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/korea-republic-u-20-1/teamcenter.shtml
Korea Republic U-20
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
France U-20
00000
1
Nigeria U-20
00000
1
Canada U-20
00000
1
Korea Republic U-20
00000
Related matches

France U-20
-
-
Nigeria U-20
12/08
Korea Republic U-20
-
-
Nigeria U-20
14/08
France U-20
-
-
Canada U-20
15/08
Korea Republic U-20
-
-
France U-20
18/08

