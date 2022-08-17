Netherlands U-20 - Ghana U-20

FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup / Matchday 3
Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica / 18.08.2022
Netherlands U-20
Not started
-
-
Ghana U-20
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Netherlands U-20 logo
Netherlands U-20
Ghana U-20 logo
Ghana U-20
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Netherlands U-20

Ghana U-20

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Japan U-20JPN
22006
2
Netherlands U-20NED
21013
3
USA U-20
21013
4
Ghana U-20
20020
Related matches

USA U-20
-
-
Japan U-20
18/08
USA U-20
0
3
Netherlands U-20
Japan U-20
2
0
Ghana U-20
Japan U-20
1
0
Netherlands U-20

Follow the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup live Football match between Netherlands U-20 and Ghana U-20 with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 18 August 2022.

Catch the latest Netherlands U-20 and Ghana U-20 news and find up to date FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.