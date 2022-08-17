USA U-20 - Japan U-20

FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup / Matchday 3
Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto / 18.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/usa-u-20-1/teamcenter.shtml
USA U-20
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/japan-u-20/teamcenter.shtml
Japan U-20
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
USA U-20 logo
USA U-20
Japan U-20 logo
Japan U-20
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

USA U-20

Japan U-20

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Japan U-20JPN
22006
2
Netherlands U-20NED
21013
3
USA U-20
21013
4
Ghana U-20
20020
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Netherlands U-20
-
-
Ghana U-20
18/08
USA U-20
0
3
Netherlands U-20
Japan U-20
2
0
Ghana U-20
Japan U-20
1
0
Netherlands U-20

Follow the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup live Football match between USA U-20 and Japan U-20 with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 18 August 2022.

Catch the latest USA U-20 and Japan U-20 news and find up to date FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.