The 2022 Qatar World Cup will have areas for fans to sober up after 'excessive drinking', says chief executive Nasser Al Khater.

Qatar has strict rules on alcohol but the event itself is sponsored by a beer brand and regularly attracts beer-drinking fans.

Ad

Alcoholic beer will be available only to ticketed fans three hours before kick-off and one hour after the final whistle, but not during the match, according to Reuters.

Europa League Mourinho takes aim at 'failed sharks of Champions League' – The Warm-Up 2 HOURS AGO

But Qatar 2022 chief executive Nasser Al Khater has told Sky News that there will be safe spaces for fans to recover where they will not be harmful to themselves or others.

"I know that there are plans in place for people to sober up if... they've been drinking excessively," Al Khater said.

The tournament has also attracted controversy and critics due to Qatar's ban on homosexuality.

Al Khater has previously said that LGBTQ+ fans would be taken care of, and reiterated his position in the interview.

"Everybody is welcome here and everybody will feel safe when they come to Qatar," he added when pressed on his message to the LGBTQ+ community.

He also confirmed that gay fans will be able to hold hands in public, despite warnings that fans, regardless of sexual orientation, should avoid public displays of affection.

Transfers Real Madrid planning to sign Haaland and Mbappe in 2024 – Paper Round 10 HOURS AGO