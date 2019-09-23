Meanwhile, Liverpool duo Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker also featured, but there was no place for any of the eight Manchester City players who made the 55-man shortlist.

Alisson took the goalkeeper’s spot with Van Dijk joining fellow newcomer Matthijs de Ligt in defence.

Ramos made the cut for the 10th time in his career and ninth time in a row, while Marcelo featured for a fifth straight year.

After shining for Ajax last season before moving to Barcelona, Frenkie de Jong took his place in midfield alongside Hazard and Modric.

Up front, there was no change to 2018, with Kylian Mbappe featuring with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling were the City players missing out.

Men’s World XI: Alisson Becker (GK), Matthijs de Ligt (DEF), Sergio Ramos (DEF), Virgil van Dijk (DEF), Marcelo (DEF), Luka Modric (MID), Frenkie de Jong (MID), Eden Hazard (MID), Cristiano Ronaldo (FW), Kylian Mbappe (FW), Lionel Messi (FW)

The voting indicated that Marc-Andre ter Stegen received the second-most goalkeeper votes, while Dani Alxes just missed out on a spot in defence.

N'Golo Kante and Sadio Mane both finished fourth in the midfield and forward categories.

Meanwhile, England’s Lucy Bronze featured in the first-ever Women’s World 11.

Bronze won the treble with Lyon as well as helping England reach the World Cup semi-finals.

She was joined in the XI by USA’s Megan Rapinoe, who was named the Best FIFA Women’s Player of inspiring USA to World Cup glory.

Women’s World XI: Sari van Veenendaal (GK), Lucy Bronze (DEF), Nilla Fischer (DEF), Kelley O’Hara (DEF), Wendie Renard (DEF), Julie Ertz (MF), Amandine Henry (MF), Rose Lavelle (MF), Marta (FW), Alex Morgan (FW), Megan Rapinoe (FW)