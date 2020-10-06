Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has revealed how he has been improving his game by watching clips of former Italy striker Filippo Inzaghi.

Calvert-Lewin has blossomed under Carlo Ancelotti's guidance at Everton, scoring nine goals in six appearances this season and earning an England call-up.

Ancelotti coached Inzaghi at Juventus and AC Milan but Calvert-Lewin said the comparison was more a way of pointing him in the right direction to develop his game.

"Carlo has definitely had a positive influence on me. In the past I was guilty of doing my best work away from goal and now I am getting in between the sticks and putting the ball in the back of the net," Calvert-Lewin told reporters.

Filippo Inzaghi was a prolific scorer for AC Milan, Juventus and Italy Image credit: Getty Images

"That analogy from Carlo was more just an emphasis on being in the right place at the right time, one touch finishes. It was not to say that I am a carbon copy of Pippo Inzaghi but that there are elements of his game that I have been showing in my game (such as) one touches finishes and being in the right place to score."

"He mentioned it to me before he made those comments to the press. So I had a YouTube of his goals and watched like a 15-minute reel of them and obviously a lot of his goals are one-touch finishes and he has got great movement. I am still learning so I try to take it in.

When Ancelotti took charge of Everton in December, there was speculation that he would look to bring in a new striker in the January transfer window but the Italian made clear that he saw Calvert-Lewin as the in-house solution.

"Not bringing in a centre forward gave me opportunity to learn and play. I was in a good vein of form when Carlo came in and I wasn't too worried," Calvert-Lewin said.

"When he came in and said he was having me as the No. 9 and wasn't interested in anyone else, it was a confidence boost at that moment in time to help me keep playing well."

Having earned his chance with England, Calvert-Lewin now has his sights set on next year's European Championships.

"So far my performances have got me here now and it is all about consistency. There is no reason why, if I stay consistent, I wouldn't be in with a chance of playing in the Euros which is obviously where I want to be."

