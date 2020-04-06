The court said that with leagues across the country shut down, they will give players the chance to exchange suspensions for fines.

Some 90% of those fines paid by players for infringements such as violent play or fighting will be donated to hospitals or clinics treating COVID-19 patients.

Each club can choose local institutions to help, or donate to a suggested list, a court spokesman said.

Liverpool announce furlough U-turn after backlash

In addition, 100% of fines owed by clubs for late kickoffs will also go to the fund.

The court has 77 cases pending judgment.

Authorities raised around 2 million reais in fines last year, the spokesperson said.

Brazil had recorded 11,516 COVID-19 cases, with 506 fatalities.