Fiorentina beat Napoli to continue Gattuso's nightmare start

Goals from Federico Chiesa and substitute Dusan Vlahovic either side of halftime gave the visitors a third consecutive win in all competitions.

Fiorentina coach Giuseppe Iachini is unbeaten since taking over in December. He earned a draw at Bologna on his debut before leading his side to three wins in the space of a week by beating SPAL in the league and knocking Atalanta out of the Coppa Italia before the victory in Naples.

The result lifts Fiorentina up to 12th place on 24 points, level with Napoli but above them on head-to-head record, while continuing Gattuso’s wretched start since replacing Carlo Ancelotti as coach last month.

The home crowd loudly booed their team off at fulltime as Napoli fell to a third consecutive league defeat for the first time since April 2012. (Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie Editing by Christian Radnedge)