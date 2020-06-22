Football

Fiorentina held by Brescia after missing flurry of chances

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

June 22 (Reuters) - Fiorentina's disappointing season continued when they were held 1-1 at home by bottom-of-the-table Brescia in Serie A on Monday as both teams played their first match since the three-month coronavirus stoppage.

Veteran Franck Ribery made his comeback for the hosts after suffering an ankle injury in November and Brescia dropped maverick forward Mario Balotelli after a public spat with the club over his attitude to training.

Brescia went ahead from penalty spot after Martin Caceres slid into Daniele Dessena. Alfredo Donnarumma, who was made to wait for a long VAR review with the ball on the spot, kept his cool to convert in the 15th minute.

Defender German Pezzella levelled with a diving header from a corner just before the half hour.

Fiorentina took control after the break and Ribery and Dusan Vlahovic had goals disallowed in quick succession. In further attacks, Ribery had an effort cleared off the line, Vlahovic was denied by goalkeeper Jesse Joronen's feet, Pol Lirola fired wide from a counter attack and Pezzella headed against the crossbar.

Caceres completed an unhappy evening when he given a second yellow card in the 70th minute. Fiorentina stayed 13th with 31 points from 27 games while Brescia have 17. (Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

What's On

