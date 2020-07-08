Football

Fiorentina hold Cagliari to dull goalless draw

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
11 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

MILAN, July 8 (Reuters) - Fiorentina and Cagliari served up one of the dullest games since the Serie A season restarted just under one month ago when they played out a goalless draw in their mid-table clash on Wednesday.

Giovanni Simeone had an early goal disallowed for the Sardinians for offside while Fiorentina's Alfred Duncan hit the post just before halftime.

Fiorentina forward Federico Chiesa was completely out-of-sorts, getting booked early on and at one point colliding with Pol Lirola as they both went for the same ball before being substituted at halftime.

Football

Lozano gives Napoli win at Genoa after early goal disallowed

25 MINUTES AGO

Cagliari are 11th with 40 points and Fiorentina two places below on 35.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)

Football

Last-gasp Egan header earns Sheffield United win over Wolves

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Burnley push West Ham back into danger

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On