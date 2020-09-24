The 33-year-old player is the 11th move to the club in a busy transfer window aimed at supporting Monza in its quest for a second consecutive promotion to the top-flight league, after elevation to Serie B last season.

"It is our eleventh move, the final blow that we wanted," Monza and former Milan chief executive officer Adriano Galliani told a local newspaper.

Boateng, a Ghana international, spent the last season on loan to Turkish top-flight club Besiktas and had stints at AC Milan, when the club was still owned by Berlusconi, as well as at Serie A rivals Sassuolo and Genoa.

Berlusconi bought Monza, the club based in a city in the north of Italy not far from Milan, in 2018, three years after it was relegated to fourth-tier Serie D due to bankruptcy. Monza had managed in the meantime to be promoted to Serie C.

Monza face SPAL on Friday in their first game of the season.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk Editing by Mark Heinrich)

