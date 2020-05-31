Football

Fireman Labbadia reviving Hertha's fortunes

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
6 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

BERLIN, May 31 (Reuters) - Bruno Labbadia might have been seen as a rather desperate appointment by Hertha Berlin but his reputation as a coaching "fireman" has been consolidated by a flying start to his job.

Labbadia became Hertha’s fourth coach of the season when they hired him in April, amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, turning to a man whose trips on the Bundesliga carousel have taken him to a record 10 different clubs as player and coach.

Hertha were six points above the relegation zone when the 54-year-old Labbadia took over and his task was to stop them from slipping into further danger.

Football

Bayern favourites to win Champions League, says Berbatov

AN HOUR AGO

"With Bruno we get someone who has known the Bundesliga in detail for many years as a player and coach and has shown that he can stabilise teams," Hertha technical director Michael Preetz said.

Labbadia’s impact has been a lot more than that, however, turning Hertha into one of the few form sides since the resumption of action in mid-May.

They have jumped up the standings with 10 points from four games under his command and can now ponder the possibility of qualifying for European competition next season.

They are only four points off sixth place in the table which offers a berth in the Europa League, although have five tough remaining fixtures, starting with Borussia Dortmund away on Saturday.

"After 35 years in the Bundesliga as a player and coach, I am still hungry – especially if we continue the way we are playing now," said Labbadia after Saturday’s 2-0 home win over FC Augsburg.

"But we still have a lot of work ahead of us. We must remain humble and try to improve further together! We defend together, we attack together.”

Left back Maximilian Mittelstadt said the turnaround was due to improved team spirit.

"We are all fighting for one another. Our best attribute at the moment is that we are covering up for each other's mistakes," he said.

"We have taken on Bruno Labbadia's ideas and are working well as a team, something that had been missing previously. We want to continue this good run in the final few weeks." (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Premier League

Authorities are taking fans for fools over neutral venues

3 HOURS AGO
Bundesliga

Alaba hails 'hungry' Bayern and insists they won't take their foot off the gas

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Bayern favourites to win Champions League, says Berbatov

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Authorities are taking fans for fools over neutral venues

3 HOURS AGO
Bundesliga

Alaba hails 'hungry' Bayern and insists they won't take their foot off the gas

3 HOURS AGO
Transfers

Barcelona to wait for August to sign Martinez - Paper Round

13 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Inter insert anti-Juve clause as PSG agree €60m Icardi fee – Euro Papers

00:01:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Inter hold out for €111m as Barca close in on Lautaro signing – Euro Papers

00:00:58
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

00:01:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

00:01:59
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Cycling

Froome - 'Finestre felt my real personality coming out, I rose to the occasion'

28/05/2020 AT 15:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage as Chris Froome and Simon Yates climb the Colle delle Finestre

28/05/2020 AT 15:11
Play Icon
Australian Open women

Kostyuk makes history as 15-year-old reaches third round

17/01/2018 AT 00:45
Formula 1

Hamilton quickest before heavy rain

25/08/2017 AT 14:11
Wimbledon

Order of play, Day 10: Venus and Konta set to battle, Rybarikova goes for glory

12/07/2017 AT 19:00
Play Icon
Transfers

The future Galacticos joining Hazard in Real Madrid’s major reshuffle – Euro Papers

28/05/2020 AT 11:24
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Nadal facepalms after missing an easy smash

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Masters Tournament

McIlroy out with Rahm and Tanihara in quest for career Grand Slam

04/04/2017 AT 18:01
Motorcycling

Rabat undergoes surgery after testing crash

02/02/2017 AT 15:49
Athletics

How fast does Usain Bolt really run? All you need to know

20/12/2016 AT 11:55
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleBayern favourites to win Champions League, says Berbatov