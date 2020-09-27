Galhardo netted with a powerful header after 20 minutes to secure his position as the league’s top goalscorer after 12 rounds of matches but Neves equalised from close in five minutes later.

Although Inter had Ze Gabriel sent off after an hour the visitors could not grab the elusive winner that would have taken them joint top of the league.

Instead, Sao Paulo sit in third with 19 points, two behind Inter and Atletico Mineiro, who play Gremio later on Saturday.

Paulo have played one game more than Atletico and one less than Inter. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

