Football

'First in a pandemic, now in middle of war' - Aleksander Ceferin slams Super League project

Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA president: "I'm sick and tired of speaking of this non-football project. Look, first, they launched their nonsense of the idea in the middle of a pandemic. Now we are reading articles every day that they are planning to launch another idea now in the middle of war. Do I have to speak more about those people? They obviously live in the parallel world."

00:02:42, 33 minutes ago