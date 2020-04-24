Football

Five former Osasuna directors jailed for corruption - court filing

ByReuters
32 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

April 24 (Reuters) - Five former directors of La Liga club Osasuna and two former Real Betis footballers have been handed prison sentences after being found guilty on a series of corruption charges, a Spanish court filing showed on Friday.

Osasuna's former managing director Angel Vizcay was given the heaviest prison sentence, of eight years and eight months, for charges including misappropriation of funds, falsification of accounts and sporting corruption.

Former Betis players Antonio Amaya and Xavi Torres were handed prison sentences of one year each for sporting corruption, added the filing, which said this was the first time any convictions had been made in Spain for sporting corruption.

Two real estate agents were also convicted for falsifying documents and were given prison sentences of nine months.

Osasuna and Real Betis did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, Editing by William Maclean)

