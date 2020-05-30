Football

Five-star Bayern edge closer to 30th league title

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

MUNICH, Germany, May 30 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich moved closer to a record-extending 30th league title after their Polish striker Robert Lewandowski ended a personal jinx in a 5-0 drubbing of struggling Fortuna Duesseldorf in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The result left leaders Bayern, who are chasing an eighth successive league title, top of the standings on 67 points from 29 games, 10 ahead of closest rivals Borussia Dortmund who visit bottom team Paderborn on Sunday.

Lewandowski snapped his goal drought versus 16th-placed Fortuna when he scored for the first time against them to give Bayern a 3-0 lead in the first half after a Mathias Joergensen own goal and Benjamin Pavard header opened the floodgates.

Lewandowski made it 4-0 shortly after the break with another predator's finish before left back Alphonso Davies completed the rout in the 52nd minute after weaving past three defenders. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ken Ferris)

