Five things we learned from the FA Women's Continental League Cup

All 23 teams from the top two tiers are drawn geographically into northern and southern groups in a unique competition format that enforces automatic penalties on any tie that ends in a draw, offering a bonus point to the winner.

Of the 11 fixtures that took place over the opening weekend, only an all-Championship match-up between Coventry and Blackburn was decided by this method, as both Arsenal and Manchester City recorded big wins against second-tier opponents.

And of the five opportunities for a lower league side to upset a WSL team, only one was able to execute as Sheffield United scored a dramatic last-minute winner to stun Liverpool at Prenton Park.

So, without further ado, here's five things we learned from the Conti Cup curtain-raiser. Blades can hack it

Sheffield United pulled off the upset of the round thanks to a 94th minute Jade Pennock strike to seal a 3-2 win over Liverpool.

Ashley Hodson gave the Reds the lead and required Niamh Charles to restore their advantage after Katie Wilkinson levelled things up.

But Maddy Cusack thundered in the second equaliser with only three minutes on the clock and the pressure was further ramped up when Liverpool's Jade Bailey was sent off, paving the way for Pennock to dink a delightful winner over Anke Preuss. Weir and Bremer filling big boots

Last year's cup champions Manchester City looked to be in a spot of bother when Nikita Parris left in the summer, new signing Ellen White was injured after a phenomenal World Cup and crown jewel Georgia Stanway pulled a hamstring on Champions League duty in Switzerland.

But Scotland forward Caroline Weir and Pauline Bremer, who returned from a nine-month injury lay off, have ensured that City's standards have not slipped scoring twice each in a 5-0 win over Leicester to make it 11 goals between them in just four games. Mead is mean down the middle

Beth Mead is used to being deployed as a winger by Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro and England's Phil Neville but the 24-year-old was used as a No.9 against London City Lionesses and returned a hat-trick to prove she can be Vivianne Miedema's sharp-shooting deputy if needs be.

And there was more positive news for Montemurro as Swiss international Lia Walti returned to action after more than seven months on the sidelines with knee ligament damage. Chelsea misfiring but winning

Emma Hayes urged her players to be more clinical after their 1-1 draw with Brighton but Chelsea struggled to assert any dominance over West Ham despite a 2-0 victory.

Anna Moorhouse ensured the likes of Beth England and Erin Cuthbert were far from 'clinical' at Kingsmeadow but it was the former who eventually squeezed the ball home before summer signing Guro Reiten flattered the Blues with a second after her corner was deflected in off Moorhouse. Spurs not having it all their own way

Karen Hills' Tottenham were reminded off how tough life at the top can be with a 4-0 home defeat to Reading to bring them crashing back down to earth following their first ever WSL win, a 1-0 victory over Liverpool.

The good news for Spurs is that they have four games remaining to ascend group D with three London derbies on the horizon against Crystal Palace, West Ham and Chelsea.

