Five Truths: Mikel Arteta is ruthless, Odion Ighalo is excellent, Watford should be worried

Mikel Arteta is ruthless, Odio Ighalo has been 'simply excellent' for Manchester United, and Watford should be worried. We pick out five takeaways from the weekend...

Ighalo excels again

Considering his limited game-time, Odion Ighalo has been simply excellent for Manchester United since his loan move from Shanghai Shenhua. Ighalo's strike against Norwich means he has scored in every United game he has started.

The fact the Nigeria international broke the deadlock on Saturday with an acrobatic goal you could not imagine any other United player scoring is one thing. But the 31-year-old's hold-up play, quick feet and 'right place, right time' ability has shown him to be a perfect fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's system.

It's just as well for Anthony Martial he scored a hat-trick in midweek, otherwise the Frenchman would see his starting spot more than just threatened. Expect to see plenty more Ighalo should Martial's form dip.

Chelsea ahead of schedule

Chelsea are in the process of a rebuild. For a manager, in Frank Lampard, who is partaking in a maiden campaign as a Premier League manager, and has given eight - eight - academy products their debut this season, the Blues have been remarkably consistent having been no lower than fourth since gameweek nine.

They remain on course for a Champions League berth, are still in this season's competition and just made the FA Cup semi-final courtesy of a 1-0 win against Leicester City. By any measure, that is a successful season for a club who, for large swathes of last season, looked rudderless.

As a pundit on Sky at the start of the season, Jose Mourinho called them naive. It must be said that that remains a weakness. They were too far open early on against Leicester on Sunday in their FA Cup quarter-final and against better sides - say the Bayern team they will face in their Champions League second leg, trailing 3-0 - that open nature would have been punished.

Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech will take them up a level again next season but if Chelsea want to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City they need to become cynical. This remains the first year of a long-term project so that maturity will likely come. They are ahead of schedule.

Mikel Arteta is ruthless and has to be ruthless

Arsenal showed a ruthlessness in their 2-1 win against Sheffield United that has been sorely lacking for a few years.

They were, for large swathes of their FA Cup quarter-final, comfortable. However, having seen Nicolas Pépé's strike cancelled out by a late David McGoldrick effort, history suggested the Gunners would retreat in anticipation of extra time. Not so. They were aggressive, on the front foot and sealed the win in regulation time courtesy of a fine Dani Ceballos goal.

It was an unexpected ruthlessness. It was a ruthlessness that mirrors their manager Mikel Arteta, who has unceremoniously dropped Matteo Guendouzi following his petulant behaviour in Arsenal's 2-1 loss to Brighton. The feeling persists that Guendouzi may have been indulged under previous regimes. It is the manager who sets the tone of a club and Arteta has shown himself to be a ruthless operator thus far. The more ruthless Arsenal are, the better.

What has happened to Watford?

How distant their invincible-ending victory over Liverpool seems.

Of course it was actually four months ago - which perhaps hasn’t helped matters if Nigel Pearson was hoping to build momentum – but the reality is the Hornets have not been good for most of this year.

They took one point from the four games before beating Liverpool and they’ve taken the same return from the four games after it. In defeat to Southampton on Sunday they didn’t even manage a single attempt on target, which sums up their main issue – scoring goals.

Troy Deeney has netted one in his last eight games while midfield trio Will Hughes, Etienne Capoue and Abdoulaye Doucoure have scored five goals between them in a combined 78 starts. That's simply not enough, nor is the overall tally of 29 from 32 games, which is better than only two sides in the division.

Watford are still out of the bottom three by a point - owing to the fact that none of their relegation rivals have won a game since the restart - but they surely must improve if they are going to stay up.

Dortmund’s weak mentality exposed

Oh Dortmund. The Bundesliga’s return was billed as a proper title race between Lucien Favre’s side and Bayern Munich. Instead, they crumbled without the Yellow Wall, finishing 13 points adrift after their season-ending 4-0 humiliation against Hoffenheim.

They may be the neutral’s favourite team but without a winning mentality, their latest bunch of top talent won’t stick around. They should have pushed Bayern closer, not disintegrated after an early setback. The top teams don’t know when they’re beaten – and that’s not something you can say about Dortmund right now.

The perennial runners-up should be looking ahead to the Champions League ‘Final Eight’ tournament, but their fallibility on the biggest stage saw them throw away a lead against Paris Saint-Germain back in February. For all their quick, incisive football, this is a team that still misses that ruthless edge. And that is why their leading duo Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland will likely be gone in a year.

