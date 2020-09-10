Filipe Luis put the reigning champions ahead after eight minutes and Gabriel Barbosa doubled their lead 11 minutes before halftime, with both goals coming after the Fluminense goalkeeper could only parry shots back into the danger area.
Fluminense pulled a goal back through Digao in stoppage time.
Football
Missed penalty costs Athletico in 1-1 draw with Botafogo
Flamengo, unbeaten in seven games, are second in the Serie A table, equal on 17 points with leaders Internacional and third-placed Sao Paulo. Fluminense are ninth on 11 points. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford )
Football
Wolves complete loan deal for Portuguese midfielder Vitinha
Football
Italy midfielder Tonali joins AC Milan on loan from Brescia