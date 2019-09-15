Flamengo beat Santos 1-0 to top table at halfway stage

Gabriel Barbosa got the winning goal two minutes before half time when he finished off a run from the half way line with a splendid chip that hit the underside of the bar before going in.

The home side had the lion's share of the possession and the chance but could not increase their advantage in a busy second half.

The win in front of 62,000 fans means Flamengo top the table at the half way stage of the Brazilian league season with 42 points from 19 games.

Santos are second with 37 points. The other clubs in the 20-team league have a game in hand.

