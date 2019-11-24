CORRECTED-Soccer-Flamengo confirmed Serie A champions a day after Libertadores win
(Corrects title wins to seven in second par)
Nov 24 (Reuters) - A day after winning their first Copa Libertadores in 38 years, Flamengo completed a rare double on Sunday when they secured the Brazilian league title after closest challengers Palmeiras lost 2-1 at home to Gremio.
The Serie A triumph is the seventh in the history of the club, based in Rio de Janeiro. (Reporting by Andrew Downie Editing by Christian Radnedge)
