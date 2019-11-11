Flamengo edge closer to title with 3-1 win over Bahia

Bahia were the last side to beat Flamengo - on the first weekend of the season in August - and they took the lead six minutes before halftime when Elber’s cross deflected off Willian Arao and into the net for an own goal.

However, second-half goals from Reinier, Bruno Henrique and Gabriel Barbosa, his 21st of the league season, guaranteed Flamengo an 11th win from their last 12 games.

The victory increases their lead at the top to 10 points over second-placed Palmeiras, who dropped further behind when they could only draw at home to Corinthians on Saturday.

There are six games of the season remaining. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)