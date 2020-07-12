Football

Flamengo win first leg of Rio de Janeiro state final

ByReuters
10 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 12 (Reuters) - Flamengo beat city rivals Fluminense 2-1 on Sunday to take the lead in the two-leg final of the Rio de Janeiro state football championship.

The reigning champions went ahead after 27 minutes through Pedro, but Fluminense came back in the second period and Evanlison equalised on the hour mark.

However, Michael gave Flamengo the win at a closed Maracana stadium with a nicely worked counterattack goal with 17 minutes remaining.

Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa was shown a red card for time-wasting seconds before the final whistle.

The teams will meet again on Wednesday for the second leg.

Rio is one of the few states in Brazil to resume football after a three-month hiatus due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

More than 70,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Brazil, more than any country outside the United States. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

