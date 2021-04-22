Real Madrid president compared the European Super League (ESL) to Roger Federer’s match-ups with Rafael Nadal when insisting the breakaway competition remains on “stand-by”.

Despite the fact Atletico Madrid and Inter joined the six Premier League clubs in walking away , Perez – who was named ESL chairman – was in a defiant mood on Wednesday night.

He suggested the format could be altered as long as clubs with the “most fans and most social media followers” were involved, adding “four from each place” could play – though he did not specify where from.

Perez even went on to liken the ESL to the legendary tennis rivalry between Federer and Nadal, who have met 40 times including nine Grand Slam finals.

Roger Federer (r.) und Rafael Nadal Image credit: Getty Images

“The project is on stand-by,” Perez told Spanish radio program El Larguero. “We are going to keep working.”

“I'm convinced that if this project doesn’t work another similar one will. This is a pyramid, and the money runs down, there would be money for everyone.

If Nadal plays Federer, everyone watches, if Nadal plays the number 80 in the world, nobody watches.

Perez claimed Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham “infected the others” after deciding to pull out

'We will be dead by 2024' - Perez says Champions League has to be replaced by Super League

English fans made their feelings clear with protests outside Leeds' ground Elland Road on Monday and Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Perez also bizarrely claimed there were just 40 supporters outside Stamford Bridge, and hinted that they were planted outside the stadium.

He added: “Who brought those Chelsea fans to protest? There were only 40 Chelsea fans, and I could tell who brought them... just like here someone gave Cadiz jerseys (against Super League).”

Chelsea Football Club fans celebrate outside the team's Stamford Bridge stadium Image credit: Getty Images

In a long interview Perez also said the current Champions League format is not interesting “because it’s only of interest from the quarter-final stage”.

He added: “We need to do this now. We can’t wait three years.

“When all this is over the reality will come and we’ll see what happens. Clubs are going to lose more than 2 billion [euros].”

