CORRECTED-Soccer-Fluminense-Flamengo draw blank in fourth weekend stalemate

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's Serie A got its fourth goalless draw in the last nine games on Sunday as Fluminense and Flamengo played out a dull 0-0 stalemate in Rio de Janeiro.

Only 12 goals were scored in all nine games.

The share of the points leaves Flamengo in fifth place with 14 points and Fluminense in 16th with seven. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)