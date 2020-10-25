Luccas Claro put Fluminense ahead after 28 minutes when he headed home a loose ball and although Marinho equalised nine minutes before halftime, Nino gave Fluminense the lead again in the 56th with another header.

Marcos Paulo made the points safe with a third in the dying seconds for the home side that lifted them to fourth place in the 20-team Serie A table with 29 points from 18 matches.

Santos, who fell to their second league defeat in three games, slipped to sixth, two points behind their opponents. (Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)

