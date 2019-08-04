Fluminense strike twice in second half to beat Internacional
SAO PAULO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fluminense snapped a seven-game Serie A winless streak when two second half goals gave them a 2-1 victory over Internacional in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.
Yony Gonzalez put Fluminense ahead with a close-range header 12 minutes in the second half and Inter left back Natanael doubled their lead when he deflected a shot past his own keeper.
Edenilson pulled one back in stoppage time for Inter, who remain in sixth place in Serie A.
Fluminense moved up a place to 16th in the 20-team table, although they could drop back into the relegation zone if results in Sunday's games go against them. (Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Nick Mulvenney)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react