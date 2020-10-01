Manchester City midfielder Foden and Manchester United forward Greenwood were last month called up to the senior squad for the first time but were sent home for breaching COVID-19 protocols in Iceland.

Both players had issued apologies in the aftermath of the incident but Southgate had said they would have to regain his trust before they can be considered for selection.

Maguire returns after he was withdrawn for the Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark following his arrest and trial in Greece during the close season.

A Greek court found Maguire guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult following a brawl on the island of Mykonos.

The 27-year-old was handed a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days but the United captain has been granted a full retrial after appealing the convictions.

Southgate's England play Wales on Oct. 8 before two more home games against top-ranked Belgium on Oct. 11 and Denmark on Oct. 14. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

