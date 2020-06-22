Football

Foden means no need to replace Silva at City says Guardiola

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
19 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

MANCHESTER, England, June 22 (Reuters) - The talent of Manchester City's 20-year-old midfielder Phil Foden, who scored twice in Monday's 5-0 home win over Burnley, means the club do not have to invest in a replacement for the departing David Silva, says manager Pep Guardiola.

Spaniard Silva, 34, is due to leave City at the end of this campaign after 10 seasons with the club but in Foden City look to have a ready made replacement.

"In this position, when David says it is his last year I spoke with the board that we have Phil (Foden) so we don't have to invest," said Guardiola.

Premier League

'He will be an important player for this club' - Pep Guardiola's praise for 'Silva successor' Foden

27 MINUTES AGO

Foden, who scored the first and fifth goals in the rout and looked composed and classy throughout, said Monday's match was his best in a City shirt but Guardiola was not so sure.

"I remember some games in the cup when he played similar. I am happy for him and he says what he feels," added Guardiola.

"I said many times when he played he never played bad. He loves to play football. When he has a day off he is with his friends with the ball.

"Every time he played with us he always played at a high level. But he is 20 years old and he needs to improve. He will be an important player for this club for the next decade. He deserves it. He is a joy to watch," he said.

Guardiola hopes Silva, who also scored against Burnley, will be given a proper farewell when fans are back in the stadiums.

"We are going to, when it is possible to have people back to The Etihad, to try and have not one empty seat for this incredible legend," he said.

"With Joe Hart, Vincent Kompany, Yaya Toure, Pablo Zabaleta - these players bring these players to another level and they deserve real fireworks. David is unique in the small spaces." (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Football

Ronaldo penalty sets up Juve win, lifts pressure off Sarri

37 MINUTES AGO
Football

Foden and Mahrez doubles help City crush Burnley 5-0

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Premier League

'He will be an important player for this club' - Pep Guardiola's praise for 'Silva successor' Foden

27 MINUTES AGO
Football

Ronaldo penalty sets up Juve win, lifts pressure off Sarri

37 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

Matteo Guendouzi 'taunted Brighton over wage disparity' with Arsenal’s top earners – Paper Round

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Foden and Mahrez doubles help City crush Burnley 5-0

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

'The best defender in the world' - Zidane on Sergio Ramos after breaking La Liga record

00:00:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘Drogba, Ronaldo, Zlatan…’ - Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson

00:03:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers

00:01:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Pep Guardiola not sure when Leroy Sane will leave Manchester City

00:01:00
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

‘Drogba, Ronaldo, Zlatan…’ - Jose Mourinho hits back at Paul Merson

8 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Race to sign departing Edinson Cavani hots up - Euro Papers

11 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

'We did all we could' - Adria Tour organisers react to Grigor Dimitrov's positive coronavirus test

YESTERDAY AT 20:57
Play Icon
Formula 1

McLaren would let Alonso race at Le Mans

16/09/2017 AT 12:42
Formula 1

Force India to stick with 'Stegosaurus' fin

16/09/2017 AT 09:22
Football

Clarke Carlisle found safe in Liverpool

15/09/2017 AT 17:03
Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea’s €70m Kai Havertz chase takes twist as player sets own transfer deadline – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:22
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

20/06/2020 AT 11:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Formula 1

Vandoorne: McLaren can get podiums in 2018

15/09/2017 AT 08:22
Europa League

The Warm-Up: Arsenal have a surreal night, Everton have a nightmare

15/09/2017 AT 06:01
Champions League

Pochettino: Dortmund victory more than three points

13/09/2017 AT 20:20
View more

What's On

Previous article'He will be an important player for this club' - Pep Guardiola's praise for 'Silva successor' Foden
Next articleSelby recovers from slow start to oust Bingtao