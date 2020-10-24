City were abject in the first half despite dominating possession, and in-form West Ham deservedly took the lead through Michail Antonio's acrobatic volley in the 18th minute.

But Foden came on at the start of the second half and prompted a massive improvement for the visitors.

He equalised in the 51st minute with a sharp near-post finish, and City dominated thereafter but could not find a winner with Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez coming the closest.

West Ham and City both have eight points and sit in 10th and 11th places respectively, although City have a game in hand. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

