When is the draw?

It takes place on 7 December at 17:00 GMT at FIFA's headquarters in Zurich.

Who is in which pot?

Pot 1: Belgium, France, England, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands.

Pot 2: Switzerland, Wales, Poland, Sweden, Austria, Ukraine, Serbia, Turkey, Slovakia, Romania.

Pot 3: Russia, Hungary, Republic of Ireland, Czech Republic, Norway, Northern Ireland, Iceland, Scotland, Greece, Finland.

Pot 4: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovenia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, Bulgaria, Israel, Belarus, Georgia, Luxembourg.

Pot 5: Armenia, Cyprus, Faroe Islands, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Lithuania, Latvia, Andorra.

Pot 6: Malta, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Gibraltar, San Marino.

How will the draw work?

Pots 1 to 5 have 10 teams while Pot 6 has five. One team from each pot will be drawn out to a group, meaning Groups A-E will have five teams and Groups F to J will contain six teams. Each team will play each other twice – home and away – between March and November 2021.

How will qualifying work?

55 teams are vying for 13 places. The 10 group winners will automatically qualify and the 10 runners-up will go into the play-offs alongside two best-ranked but unqualified Nations League Group winners, leaving 12 teams to fight it out for the remaining three spots. Those 12 teams will be split into three separate paths, with each path playing through to a final with the winner of each final securing their berth at Qatar 2022.

