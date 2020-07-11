'Football isn't ready for it' - Gay Premier League player writes anonymous letter

An unnamed Premier League footballer has revealed his anguish in an open letter in which he reveals that he is gay.

Only a handful of footballers have come out as gay after their careers have ended, while the late Justin Fashanu remains the only openly gay active player ever to have played in England.

The player in question says that only a handful of friends and family know his sexuality and that he does not feel ready for his manager or team-mates to know yet.

"There is something that sets me apart from most of the other players in the Premier League. I am gay," he wrote in an open letter for the Justin Fashanu foundation, published in the Daily Mirror.

"Even writing that down in this letter is a big step for me. But only my family members and a select group of friends are aware of my sexuality.

"I don’t feel ready to share it with my team or my manager. That’s hard. I spend most of my life with these guys and when we step out on the pitch we are a team.

"But still, something inside me makes it impossible for me to be open with them about how I feel. I dearly hope one day soon I will be able to. I’ve known since I was about 19 that I was gay. How does it feel having to live like this?

"Day-to-day, it can be an absolute nightmare. And it is affecting my mental health more and more. I feel trapped and my fear is that disclosing the truth about what I am will only make things worse."

Only two professional footballers who have played in England have revealed they are gay since the turn of the millennium.

Former Aston Villa midfielder Thomas Hitlzberger came out after his retirement in 2013, while ex-Leeds winger Robbie Rogers played in the MLS after announcing he was gay in 2013.

The unnamed Premier League player's statement continued: "So, although my heart often tells me I need to do it my head always says the same thing: “Why risk it all?” I am lucky enough to earn a very good wage. I have a nice car, a wardrobe full of designer clothes and can afford to buy anything I want for my family and friends.

"But one thing I am missing is companionship. I am at an age where I would love to be in a relationship. But because of the job I do the level of trust in having a long-term partner has to be extremely high.

"So, at the moment, I avoid relationships at all. I dearly hope I will soon meet someone who I think I will be able to trust enough. The truth is I just don’t think football is ready yet for a player to come out. The game would need to make radical changes in order for me to feel able to make that step.

"The Professional Footballers Association say they are ready to help a player to come out. And they have said they will offer counselling and support to anyone who needs it. This is missing the point. If I need a counsellor I can go and book a session with one whenever I want.

"What those running the game need to do is educate fans, players, managers, agents, club owners — basically everyone involved in the game. If I was to make that step I’d want to know that I would be supported at each step of my journey. Right now, I don’t feel I would be."

