Football - 'Ajax fans, the 35th title is yours' - Edwin van der Sar on melting Eredivisie trophy

This season saw Ajax win an unprecedented 35th Eredivisie title, but they may also now have the record of being the trophy holders for the shortest period as well. The club has taken the surprising and extremely generous decision to melt down their championship trophy, into stars, which will be sent to their season ticket holders.

00:00:38, an hour ago