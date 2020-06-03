Football

Football's Black Lives Matter protests deserve applause, says Infantino

Gianni Infantino

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEnis Koylu
40 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

Footballers protesting against police brutality of black people in America deserve applause, according to FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The USA has seen widespread demonstrations across the country since the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota last week. It was the latest in a string of incidents in which black suspects have died at the hands of the authorities and one of the officers involved, Derek Chauvin, has since been charged with third-degree murder.

Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho was one of many Bundesliga stars to show his support for the protests - but picked up a booking after revealing a t-shirt with the slogan 'Justice for George Floyd' after scoring in his side's 6-1 win over Paderborn.

However, far from being punished, Infantino believes that footballers showing support for the demonstrations deserve praise.

"For the avoidance of doubt, in a FIFA competition the recent demonstrations of players in Bundesliga matches would deserve an applause and not a punishment," he said in a FIFA statement.

"We all must say no to racism and any form of discrimination.

"We all must say no to violence. Any form of violence."

Anti-racism charity Kick It Out have urged black players to take a knee if they wish to demonstrate when the Premier League restarts, echoing the protest made famous by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Football
