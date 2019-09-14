LIVE

Notts County - FC Halifax Town

Football Conference - 14 September 2019

Football Conference – Follow the Football match between Notts County and FC Halifax Town live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 14 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Harry Kewell or Jamie Fullarton? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Notts County and FC Halifax Town? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Notts County vs FC Halifax Town. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

