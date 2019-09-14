LIVE

Wrexham - Sutton United

Football Conference - 14 September 2019

Football Conference – Follow the Football match between Wrexham and Sutton United live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:20 on 14 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Graham Barrow or Paul Doswell? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Wrexham and Sutton United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Wrexham vs Sutton United. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

