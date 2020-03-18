In a move mirroring Chelsea's announcement that their hotel adjacent to Stamford Bridge would be used to provide London-based health service workers with board, the former Manchester United captain said he had taken the decision for the common good.

"Over the past week we have been in consultation with the health services in the Greater Manchester area, in particular the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, and our 176 beds will be occupied by NHS workers and medical professionals from Friday onwards," he announced.

"It is at this moment in time the whole of our industry needs to show solidarity, not just for our staff in these uncertain times, but for the people who need the accommodation most in the coming months.

"It is something we are delighted to have been able to come to an agreement with."

While Richard Branson was heavily criticised after it was announced that his Virgin airline staff would be asked to take eight weeks unpaid leave, Neville also said he would safeguard his workers' jobs.

"We will not be making anybody redundant or asking anybody to take unpaid leave. We're working on a package with our staff sure to make sure they retain income. They're our most important people and the lifeblood of our business."