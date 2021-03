Football

Football highlights video - Varzim goalkeeper Ricardo scores a goal from inside his own box

Varzim goalkeeper Ricardo Nunes had a day to remember on Saturday. Nunes scored from a goal-kick to secure his team a 2-0 win over Mafra in the Liga Portugal 2 - the second-highest division in Portuguese football. While it was an epic moment for Nunes, it was a grim experience for Mafra 'keeper Carlos Henriques who completely misjudged the high bounce.

00:01:21, 3 hours ago