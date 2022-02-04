FRIDAY'S BIG STORIES

Goals Are For Cowards

You think you like football? You are like a little baby. Egypt love football so much that they play an extra half hour of it whenever they possibly can. Thursday's semi-final against Cameroon was their third spell of extra-time in as many knockout rounds. Why play 90 minutes? The rules say you can play 120 if you defend extra nicely.

What's that? You like football and goals? Oh. Well, we can't help you there.

Being polite, we could call the game tight, or tactical, or maybe even intriguing. Being realistic, we could call it dull. Cameroon had a bright first half and even hit the bar, but by the second things had got so bogged down that Carlos Queiroz decided to wander onto the pitch and shout at the referee, just to feel something. And the referee decided to send him off, just to feel something back.

Quite why Queiroz was so aggravated is a mystery, for a nothing game in which nothing happens suits Egypt perfectly. Wait for the mistake, wait for the mistake, wait for Mo Salah to do something beautiful, wait for the mistake… and if none of that comes off, then penalties. Egypt have yet to miss a kick in a shootout this tournament, although in fairness they only got to take three last night. That's how bad Cameroon's efforts were.

You'd understand perfectly if Harold Moukoudi, James Lea Siliki and Clinton N'Jie never want to see the footage of the shootout ever again. And we wish them luck with that noble effort. But for the rest of us, what they delivered was an object lesson in how not to take penalties. Three object lessons, in fact; three How Not To Do Its. Three differently dreadful penalties, one after the other.

Lesson the First: Moukoudi. There are some rules of taking penalties that cannot be messed with, and one of those rules concerns central defenders. Every other position gets to mess around with fancy run-ups and tricksy placement: central defenders have to charge in as fast as they can, kick it as hard as they can, and hope this repurposed clearance finds the corner or passes straight through the goalkeeper, leaving only a smoking hole.

Lesson the Second: Lea Siliki. Not the worst penalty, this one, and if the 'keeper dives the other way then it looks perfectly adequate. Unfortunately for Lea Siliki, Mohamed Gabal either reads him or guesses correctly, and the ball is well within that forbidden zone: a Good Height for the 'Keeper.

Lesson the Third: N'Jie. There's an area between the posts and below the crossbar. Kick it inside that. Particularly if you're doing a two-step run-up, because you'll very silly if you— oh.

Does it makes sense to talk of a team as being penalty shootout specialists? It is a series of skills, after all, and so coachable and trainable, wrapped up with focus and application and all the other things that Egypt have in abundance. And you do get these games from time to time - the final of Euro 2020 springs to mind - where it becomes clear that one side is perfectly happy with the idea of penalties, while the other is deeply twitchy. Last night, Salah won the coin toss and invited Cameroon to shoot first, in defiance of all accepted wisdom. A nice way to apply just a little extra pressure, perhaps.

Two predictions, then, for Sunday's final. The first is that it will be another tight, tactical, intriguing encounter, as each side waits for the other to leave a space big enough for a brilliant Liverpool forward to do something brilliant. The second is that, if the game stretches on into extra time, Egypt will be absolutely fine with that. Gabal looks about ten feet tall at the moment. Love football, hate goals.

What A Mess

So, at the final reckoning, Raith Rovers' acquisition of David Goodwillie has cost the club: whatever money was involved; the captain of their women's team; the rest of their women's team; the people behind Raith Rovers TV; at least one board member; the support and sponsorship of Val McDermid; a telling off from Gordon Brown; a huge amount of passing affection or vague interest from neutrals; almost certainly loads more that we've completely missed; and, last and very much least, Goodwillie himself. Here's the club chairman:

I firstly want to apologise wholeheartedly to our fans, sponsors, players and the wider Raith Rovers community for the anguish and anger caused over the past few days. We got it wrong … In reaching our original decision, we focused far too much on football matters and not enough on what this decision would mean for our club and the community as a whole … I can therefore confirm that, following a meeting of the Raith Rovers board, the player will not be selected by Raith Rovers and we will enter into discussions with the player regarding his contractual position.

That does at least move the whole argument from the present tense into the past, from "What the hell are you doing?" to "Why the hell did you do that?" But the questions about Rovers' decision making remain open: both the initial decision to sign Goodwillie, and then the subsequent decision to release a statement that read "Look, he's good at scoring goals, what are you all whining about?" That's a paraphrase, but only just. As McDermid put it, this is a victory of sorts, but "it's a long road back" to anything like trust.

Apparently we're on a lesson-learning trip, so: any football club owners or board members that happen to be reading, this is precisely and exactly how not to run a football club. Indeed, it's a reminder that a football club isn't just a question of football. Every club is tangled up with every fan, living and dead; every club exists on the pitch but also in its community, in its social and cultural context, in the messy and crucial business of hope and belonging and history. And if you're going to be in charge of a football club, if you're going to be a steward of all this deep worked-in affection, then every decision you make will resonate throughout the life of every person that cares. In the final analysis, there are no footballing decisions.

Brucie's Back

Some managers would have taken their one thousandth game, and their dismissal immediately after, as some kind of sign from the footballing gods. Hang up your tracksuit. You've done plenty. Take some well-earned rest. But not Steve Bruce, who is back in the game just a couple of months after Newcastle decided they were too good for him.

It is a club I obviously know well from my time in the Midlands and I am already relishing the challenge of taking it forward. I did not envisage I would return to management this quickly, but once I got the phone call … I knew I could not resist the challenge of getting this club back to where they want to be. I am coming in with one aim and that is to get [West Bromwich] Albion to the Premier League.

He just loves it! Loves the challenge, loves the thrill, loves standing by the touchline in a big coat looking angry and slightly depressed. There'll be cabbages, if it doesn't go well; he knows this and he's doing it anyway. Admirable, in the final balance. Admirable and deeply, delightfully strange.

Or maybe he's got something else on his mind here. Something like: revenge. After all, there's a possibility that West Brom could go up this season. The scrap for the playoffs is going to be messy, as it always is, but West Brom are right in the middle of it. And there is, too, the possibility that Newcastle are going to go down. They've spent some money, sure, but that doesn't get them out of the relegation zone all by itself, and rebuilding a team halfway through a season isn't exactly a straightforward task.

The Warm-Up is, of course, studiously neutral. We treat all football clubs, managers and players with precisely the same level of affectionate contempt. But for pure narrative neatness, the thought of Steve Bruce passing his cash-laden former employers on the way in and out of the Premier League takes some beating. Will it happen? Probably not. Is it worth taking a minute or two just to have a little chuckle about the possibility? Absolutely.

RETRO CORNER

We had a Spurs win last night, so let's balance the books with this ridiculous occasion from 2004. Manchester City were in town, and were 3-0 down at half-time. Joey Barton had been sent off. And Kevin Keegan was looking all sad and dejected on the touchline. Quite how City managed to come back to win 4-3, nobody really knows. Not even Jon Macken, and he scored the winner. His best guess: some singing. Which is a lovely thought.

HAT TIP

Covid postponements have led to games in hand accruing throughout the football pyramid, at a scale not seen since the days when pitches used to freeze solid in late November and come back to something usable in the spring. Over at the Athletic , Andy Jones and our old friend Nick Miller have been trying to work out whether a game in the hand is worth points on the board.

In theory, knowing what you have to do could be an advantage. There’s a reason that crunch games, like the final fixtures of the season and those at the end of international tournament group stages, are held at the same time. The team with games in hand may "know what they have to do", although how much of advantage that is in reality is always a slightly woolly area. But psychologically, being so far behind everyone else might be counterproductive. "It’s never great to play catch-up," a former Premier League manager tells The Athletic, "particularly if you’re playing under pressure, anyway."

COMING UP

The FA Cup fourth round begins with Manchester United at home to Middlesbrough. And while the Premier League is having a break, there's action in the Championship, Ligue 1, La Liga and the Bundesliga. Or there's the Winter Olympics, if that plummets your bobsleigh.

Have a good weekend, everybody. Watch some curling. Tom Adams will be here on Monday.

---

