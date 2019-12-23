Getty Images

Football latest - Rudiger speaks out after racist abuse at Spurs

By Eurosport

10 minutes ago

Rolling coverage of Monday's football news after another weekend of action was sullied by racist abuse of a player.

09:30 - Rudiger speaks out after racist abuse

It's been another weekend where a fine round of Premier League action has been tarred by the actions of a few. Antonio Rudiger became the latest player to receive racial abuse from the stands and has spoken out for the first time since the incident, which occurred at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Chelsea beat Spurs 2-0 on Sunday.

