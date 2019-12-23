TOP HEADLINES

11:00 - Ancelotti: I have no idea about Zlatan's plans

Carlo Ancelotti says he has no idea what Zlatan Ibrahimovic plans to do next after leaving LA Galaxy at the end of the MLS season.

"He is a good friend of mine. I have trained a lot of fantastic players. I know he finishes his period in the United States, I don’t know what his idea is. I have to call him, maybe I call him. If he wants to come to Liverpool to enjoy he can come - but not to play!"

The Italian also plans to bring Everton back to the top of the Premier League after replacing Marco Silva as manager.

"I am really passionate on my job. My dream is to bring Everton in the top positions in the Premier League as soon as possible.

"The club wants to be competitive in the Premier League, for me this is enough. We have to improve the right way, the fact the club wants to build a new stadium, I know that today is a very important day. That means the ambition of the club is very high."

10:00 - Cavani set for Atleti move?

Reports across the continent claim that Edinson Cavani is set to move to Atletico Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Uruguayan will become a free agent in the summer and it is yet to be revealed whether he will move in January or at the end of the season, but he is said to have signed a three-year contract with the Spanish capital club.

09:30 - Rudiger speaks out after racist abuse

It's been another weekend where a fine round of Premier League action has been tarred by the actions of a few. Antonio Rudiger became the latest player to receive racial abuse from the stands and has spoken out for the first time since the incident, which occurred at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Chelsea beat Spurs 2-0 on Sunday.