TOP HEADLINES

MONDAY'S STORIES

14:00 - Ljungberg to stay at Asenal

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Freddie Ljungberg will remain part of the coaching staff at Arsenal following discussions with the interim manager.

"I spoke to him after the game, I told him who I want to bring in and I wanted to know what he was feeling. We decided the best thing would be for him to carry on with us. I knew him a little and we will start a new chapter and he was very positive."

13:25 - Spurs to appeal Son red card

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Tottenham plan to appeal the red card handed to Son Heung-min in Sunday's defeat to Tottenham.

13:00 - Shaw defends De Gea after Watford error

Luke Shaw is refusing to blame David de Gea after his error let Watford take the lead in their 2-0 win over Manchester United, labelling the mistake a "freak".

"It was a freak. David has saved us so many times in so many different matches over the years he has been here. There is no way you can point any blame at him at all. He is a world-class goalkeeper and I am sure he will pick himself up."

12:20 - Ozil and Bellerin back for Arsenal

New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been boosted by the returns of Mesut Ozil and Hector Bellerin, both injured for the weekend's draw with Everton, ahead of his first game in charge, a trip to Bournemouth on Boxing Day.

12:00 - Wilder: Magaluf is Sheffield United's best European hope

Chris Wilder has been musing on Sheffield United's European credentials after a superb start to life back in the Premier League.

“Europe and all that… I guess that might be an end of season trip! Magaluf again!

“I don’t know if that’s still going, it used to be the norm for the older generation."

11:30 - Javi Martinez out for six weeks

Javi Martinez will be out of action for six weeks, leaving him a doubt for Bayern Munich's first game after the Bundesliga restarts.

"Javi will be unavailable for at least six weeks, it's a major muscle injury. It's very bitter," said Hansi Flick, the manager of Bayern, who also confirmed that the Spanish midfielder would miss the club's mid-season training camp in Qatar.

11:00 - Ancelotti: I have no idea about Zlatan's plans

Carlo Ancelotti says he has no idea what Zlatan Ibrahimovic plans to do next after leaving LA Galaxy at the end of the MLS season.

"He is a good friend of mine. I have trained a lot of fantastic players. I know he finishes his period in the United States, I don’t know what his idea is. I have to call him, maybe I call him. If he wants to come to Liverpool to enjoy he can come - but not to play!"

The Italian also plans to bring Everton back to the top of the Premier League after replacing Marco Silva as manager.

"I am really passionate on my job. My dream is to bring Everton in the top positions in the Premier League as soon as possible.

"The club wants to be competitive in the Premier League, for me this is enough. We have to improve the right way, the fact the club wants to build a new stadium, I know that today is a very important day. That means the ambition of the club is very high."

10:00 - Cavani set for Atleti move?

Reports across the continent claim that Edinson Cavani is set to move to Atletico Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Uruguayan will become a free agent in the summer and it is yet to be revealed whether he will move in January or at the end of the season, but he is said to have signed a three-year contract with the Spanish capital club.

09:30 - Rudiger speaks out after racist abuse

It's been another weekend where a fine round of Premier League action has been tarred by the actions of a few. Antonio Rudiger became the latest player to receive racial abuse from the stands and has spoken out for the first time since the incident, which occurred at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Chelsea beat Spurs 2-0 on Sunday.