Football LIVE - What next for football as coronavirus pandemic bites?

10:30 - The European giants at risk from expiring contracts if season goes into summer

Here is a list of some players who are entering free agency or have loans expiring on June 30th when feasibly the season could be re-started.

Willian

Pedro

Thiago Silva

Edinson Cavani

David Silva

Gianluigi Buffon

Giorgio Chiellini

Alexis Sanchez

Ivan Perisic

Philippe Coutinho

Pablo Mari

Dani Ceballos

Charles Aranguiz

Mario Gotze

Ryan Fraser

Adam Lallana

Jose Callejon

Ever Banega

Nolito

Jan Vertonghen

Artem Dzyuba

10:00 - Mini-tournament to settle Champions League?

UEFA are planning to settle this season's Champions League and Europa League with a four-team mini-tournament after the normal schedule has been postponed due the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, according to the Sun.

UEFA officials are set for a series of teleconferences this Tuesday in order to discuss the two European competitions and the possibility of postponing this summer's European Championships by a year in order to allow the current season to finish. The idea behind the Champions League conclusion would shorten the competition.

The last-16 second-legs will be played once football is resumed then quarter-finals will be one-off matches, instead of the usual two-legged affairs.

The final four would play a mini-tournament in Istanbul - or Gdansk for the Europa League - over a four-day period to decide a winner, in a similar fashion to last year's Nations League finals in Porto.

0945 - The coronavirus fallout continues unabated

The coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the globe, with borders shutting, curfews in place and some countries in complete lockdown. However, football is still being played in some countries, albeit largely behind closed doors. In Brazil, Gremio players took a stand ahead of their match with Sao Luiz. There were no spectators allowed in to watch the Gaucho state championship match, which surely is an admission of the associated risks of the coronavirus but the players were still expected to play.

