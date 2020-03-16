Getty Images
Football LIVE - What next for football as coronavirus pandemic bites?
Rolling coverage of Monday's football news... with coronavirus news still dominating.
TOP HEADLINES
- The Warm-Up: Football had to stop; it doesn't matter when it starts again
- Juventus, Manchester United and Manchester City set to battle for Harry Kane - Paper Round
10:30 - The European giants at risk from expiring contracts if season goes into summer
Here is a list of some players who are entering free agency or have loans expiring on June 30th when feasibly the season could be re-started.
- Willian
- Pedro
- Thiago Silva
- Edinson Cavani
- David Silva
- Gianluigi Buffon
- Giorgio Chiellini
- Alexis Sanchez
- Ivan Perisic
- Philippe Coutinho
- Pablo Mari
- Dani Ceballos
- Charles Aranguiz
- Mario Gotze
- Ryan Fraser
- Adam Lallana
- Jose Callejon
- Ever Banega
- Nolito
- Jan Vertonghen
- Artem Dzyuba
Read the full analysis of that here: The European giants at risk from expiring contracts if season goes into summer
10:00 - Mini-tournament to settle Champions League?
UEFA are planning to settle this season's Champions League and Europa League with a four-team mini-tournament after the normal schedule has been postponed due the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, according to the Sun.
UEFA officials are set for a series of teleconferences this Tuesday in order to discuss the two European competitions and the possibility of postponing this summer's European Championships by a year in order to allow the current season to finish. The idea behind the Champions League conclusion would shorten the competition.
The last-16 second-legs will be played once football is resumed then quarter-finals will be one-off matches, instead of the usual two-legged affairs.
The final four would play a mini-tournament in Istanbul - or Gdansk for the Europa League - over a four-day period to decide a winner, in a similar fashion to last year's Nations League finals in Porto.
0945 - The coronavirus fallout continues unabated
The coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc across the globe, with borders shutting, curfews in place and some countries in complete lockdown. However, football is still being played in some countries, albeit largely behind closed doors. In Brazil, Gremio players took a stand ahead of their match with Sao Luiz. There were no spectators allowed in to watch the Gaucho state championship match, which surely is an admission of the associated risks of the coronavirus but the players were still expected to play.
09:30 - Good morning
It is day four without football for many parts of the world but fear not there is plenty of news to consume. Like, for instance, Harry Kane favouring a move to Juventus, that is the lead story on today's Paper Round.