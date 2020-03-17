Football LIVE - Euro 2020 postponed until 2021 by UEFA amid coronavirus crisis

TOP HEADLINES

12:30 - Euro 2020 delayed until 2021

UEFA has decided to postpone Euro 2020 until 2021 following disruptions to the club football calendar due to the coronavirus outbreak, The Norweigan FA has confirmed.

This follows talks held today with its members on the future of the tournament and is now set to be held between June 11 and July 11 next year.

12:15 - Adams wants league to be finished

Arsenal legen Tony Adams says the current season should be finished in full and says it would be unfair to automatically hand the league title to Liverpool at this stage.

The Premier League season has been suspended until at least April 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak and Adams has hit back at claims the season should be declared as void.

The former defender also says it would be unfair if the teams currently in the bottom three were relegated and if Leeds and West Brom were given promotion from the Championship.

11:25 - Spurs and Arsenal go head-to-head for Lovren

North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are set to battle it out for Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren, according to the Mirror.

The 30-year-old Croatian could leave Anfield this summer as he continues to fall down the pecking order for Jurgen Klopp's side behind Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

10:45 - City open to Mahrez summer departure to PSG

The Sun are reporting that Manchester City won't stand in the way of Paris Saint-Germain making an £80m move for winger Riyad Mahrez this summer.

The 29-year-old has been an important part of Pep Guardiola's side this term but will allow him to join the French club if the asking price is mett.

PSG eye the former Leicester man as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe if he leaves to join Real Madrid in the near future.

10:00 - United trigger Matic extension

Manchester United have triggered the one-year extension option in Nemanja Matic's contract and are in talks over a new deal, according to Sky Sports News.

09:25 - Is the future of Euro 2020 in doubt?

UEFA is set to hold crunch talks with its member leagues and teams today with the future Euro 2020 high on the agenda.

Will the tournament be delayed a year? When could it be moved to? Eurosport have looked at the future of the tournament here.

09:00 - Chelsea prioritise move for Dembele this summer

From our paper round today we have something not related to coronavirus and it is the news that Chelsea have a move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele at the top of their wishlist.

After sealing the signing of Hakim Ziyech, who will join at the end of the season, Chelsea are targeting a striker ahead of the new campaign, whenever that begins, according to The Athletic.

The former Celtic striker has scored an impressive 42 goals in 88 appearances since making the move to France.

08:40 - UEFA to demand huge £275m compensation

First up, ahead of the conference calls to decide the fate of European football in the coming months, UEFA are expected to demand £275million in compensation from its member clubs and leagues if Euro 2020 is postponed a year in order to complete the club football season.

The Athletic write that the priority of the member leagues is to finish the club season when it is safe to continue amid the coronavirus crisis, meaning the showcase international European event will be forced to be pushed back another year, prompting European footballs governing body to demand the huge sum.

08:30 - Morning!

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live blog on day five without football! How is everyone holding up? With UEFA set to hold crunch talks about the future of European competitions this summer, it promises to be another day of drama.