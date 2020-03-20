TOP HEADLINES

10:50 - Premier League could end behind closed doors

The Premier League campaign looks certain to be completed behind closed doors — and there are fears next season could kick off without fans, according to the Sun.

Top-flight players are being told to take their annual three weeks holiday immediately in the hope of returning to training in mid-April and restarting the season on May 2.

All English football will be suspended until at least April 30 because of the spread of coronavirus.

At a meeting of the 20 Premier League clubs yesterday — led by Premier League interim chair Claudia Arney — officials were told players should take their contracted holiday now even though they will all have to remain at home in the UK.

Although incredibly ambitious at this stage, resuming on May 2 would enable the Premier League and FA Cup to finish by July 12 and then — remarkably — begin next season on August 8.

10:20 - Players eye legal advice over coronavirus threat: report

English players are seeking legal advice amid worries their lucrative wage and bonus structures will be in jeopardy if the season is declared null and void - or doesn't start again for months.

According to the Daily Mail, a number of players, particularly in the lower leagues, are keen to find out what they are entitled to if the season is cancelled.

They also report that in some cases, players stand to benefit if the season is scrapped.

10:13 - Lukaku: I was done at United

Romelu Lukaku has opened up on the moment he told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he was intent on leaving Manchester United after just two seasons.

The Belgium striker ended his Old Trafford stint last summer to force through a £73 million move to Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Lukaku, who has proved a roaring success in Italy with 23 goals so far, says United’s manager was keen to keep him, but a poor season had already helped make up his mind.

“One bad year can happen to everybody, and I was done [at United],” Lukaku told Arsenal legend Ian Wright during an interview for his YouTube channel.

“I had to make a decision over going somewhere where I can learn other aspects of my game and work with somebody that wanted me as well.

“Ole wanted me to stay but I told him it was over. I didn't have the energy. All credit to him because he's been a man and he helped me make the move away.”

09:46 - Messi on a roll again!

What more glorious way to start the day than to witness Lionel Messi juggling a toilet roll?!

The Argentine genius has pleasingly joined the growing trend of renowned footballers coping with mass coronavirus postponements and self-isolation by posting his keepy-uppy skills on social media.

This has become known as the 'Stay at Home Challenge' and has been attempted by the likes of Chelsea's teenage sensation Billy Gilmour and Real Madrid's flying-full back Marcelo.

Messi accepted an invitation from his former Barcelona team-mate Xavi to show off his ball-juggling ability...and then nominated Arturo Vidal, Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez and Sergio Aguero.

Surely it's time for Messi's great rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, to follow suit?!

